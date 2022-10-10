Show You Care
Another nice one Monday, changes to follow

Warm weather sticks around for a bit.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of very nice weather is expected to kick off the work week, before some significant changes kick in.

Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s and low 40s, with highs on Monday very similar to Sunday in the 70s. Sunshine will be similarly abundant, too, with a slight breeze in the afternoon.

A chance for showers enters into especially southeast Iowa on early Tuesday, followed by a chance for storms Tuesday night. A few showers could accompany Wednesday as a cold front clears the area. Winds will be stronger, generally, during this transition time, especially on Thursday.

It all sets up a chillier weather pattern, beginning Thursday in earnest. Highs generally head below normal for the second half of the 9-day.

