Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials.

At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.

The collision caused the UTV to roll into the ditch and eject both of its occupants, killing them. The pickup came to a stop on the road’s shoulder.

The two people killed were identified as William Geater, 76, and Mary McElhinney, 60, both of Vinton.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and other local first responders assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.