Tennant FG rallies No. 20 Kansas State past Iowa State 10-9

By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Adrian Martinez passed for 246 yards and rushed for 77, and Chris Tennant kicked a late field goal to lead No. 20 Kansas State to a 10-9 win over Big 12 rival Iowa State on Saturday night.

Tennant kicked a 30-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter to rally Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) for the win.

The Cyclone (3-3, 0-3) have scored just one touchdown in their last 20 possessions.

Jace Gilbert made three field goals to give Iowa State a 9-7 lead entering the fourth quarter. Gilbert missed three times a week earlier at Kansas, including a potential game-tying kink in the closing seconds.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

