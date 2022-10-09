More nice weather with a slightly warmer touch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable conditions wrap up the weekend, with a slight warm-up expected as well.

Lows tonight still fall into the mid and upper 30s, with some patchy frost. Then, highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s both Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine.

A storm system approaches Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a chance for showers and a few storms. It also brings in a cooler air mass again to end the week.

