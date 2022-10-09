Man sought as person of interest in connection to alleged Bellevue murder

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a person in connection to a Saturday morning homicide.

At around 7:49 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels, located at 31821 Highway 52 west of Bellevue. Deputies arrived and located Angela Prichard, 55, dead at the location. Officials said she died from a gunshot wound.

Officials are looking for Christopher Prichard as a person of interest. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. There was no available description of his clothing or vehicle.

Anybody with information about Prichard’s whereabouts is asked to not approach him. Instead, call 911, or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 652-3312.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Jackson County Conservation are involved in the investigation into this death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.