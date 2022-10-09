Show You Care
Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls, talks about the future of the UNI Dome

By Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly thirty after leading the Northern Iowa offense, NFL hall of fame QB Kurt Warner was back in Cedar Falls.

Kurt and his wife Brenda were guests of honor for the UNI homecoming parade.

Kurt was taking it all in on Main Street, but he said he’s also excited for some of the upcoming renovations that will be happening inside his old stomping grounds. it’s part of the university-wide ‘Our Tomorrow’ fundraising campaign.

So much of my life was shaped right here,” Warner said. “That to me is what colleges and communities like this are all about, being able to shape the next generation.”

“The Our Tomorrow campaign is really about doing that it’s continuing to improve the situation here for the next generation so they can be impacted and set them on a path to be able to accomplish what they want to accomplish.”

