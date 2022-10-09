Show You Care
Iowa Court of Appeals will take the case of man convicted of killing his girlfriend

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Next month, the Iowa Court of Appeals will be taking up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. Fontae Buelow was convicted of second degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 21 year old Samantha Link at his home in 2017. This is the second appeal in this case.

Buelow was originally convicted in 2018, but the appeals court said Link’s mental health struggles should have been part of the trial. Those records were part of the 2021 trial where Buelow was again convicted of second degree murder.

The Iowa Appeals court will take up his case on November 1st.

