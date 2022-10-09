Show You Care
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

A plume of smoke from a fire on Tower Terrace Road NE, as viewed from a residential...
A plume of smoke from a fire on Tower Terrace Road NE, as viewed from a residential neighborhood in Robins, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.(YouNews Submission/Alysia Peters)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials.

At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, including enlisting a nearby heavy equipment operator to help overturn hot spots. The homeowner was able to rescue a pet from inside the barn before the fire became too widespread, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

