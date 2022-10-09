Crews battling fire on Coralville strip

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night.

The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.

Multiple ladder trucks were applying water to put out the flames. Large amounts of smoke were visible at the scene and from blocks away. Highway 6 was blocked by emergency vehicles, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

No other information has been made available as of mid-evening on Saturday.

