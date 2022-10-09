CR Kennedy’s Reid Hall crowned a state champ, Cedar Falls takes second at 4A state golf tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall was crowned a state champion after he shot a 70 on day two of the Class 4A state golf tournament.

Hall came into the second round tied for second after he shot a 71 on the first day at the Elmcrest Country Club. He turned it up on his back nine and earned back-to-back birdies on hole No. 1 and 2 to become the Cougars’ first state golf champion.

Cedar Falls’ Owen Sawyer, who led the individual competition following day one, finished tied for third. He shot a 70 in round one and a 73 in round two. The Tigers finished second overall as a team.

Grant Allen was Xavier’s top finisher tying at 14, along with William Sigwarth of Dubuque Hempstead.

To see a full list of results visit IHSAA Boys 4A State Golf Championship.

