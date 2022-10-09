A beautiful Sunday to end the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Once the sun rises, we’ll have a beautiful start to our Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Even though it’s not as cold as yesterday, we’re still waking up to a chilly morning as people step outside with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon will be warmer than the last few days with highs in the low 70s across the region with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be warmer as well with lows in the low 40s.

Our sunny and warmer pattern will continue on Monday. However, showers will return Tuesday and Wednesday as a few fronts move through the Midwest. Afterward, cooler temperatures will return with highs in the 50s and 60s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

