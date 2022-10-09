Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Annexstad, Illinois State beat Northern Iowa 23-21

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Zack Annexstad passed for 257 yards and a touchdown, Ian Wagner kicked three field goals and Illinois State beat Northern Iowa 23-21 Saturday.

Annexstad’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Deming capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive and gave the Red Birds a 7-0 lead with 8:39 left in the first quarter. Sergio Morancy answered with a 53-yard touchdown catch-and-run less than 3 minutes later but Wagner’s first field goal, a 33-yarder with 2:18 left in the first quarter, gave Illinois State the lead for good.

Wenkers Wright scored on a 3-yard run to finish a 13-play, 68-yard drive that took nearly-7 minutes off the clock and made it 17-7 midway through the second quarter and Wagner made a 25-yard field goal to make it 20-14 as time in the first half expired.

Illinois State (3-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) took more than 5 minutes off the clock before settling for a 41-yarder by Wagner that made it a 9-point game after the first possession of the second half.

Sam Schnee scored on a 6-yard run for Northern Iowa (2-4, 2-2) to cap a 14-play, 92-yard drive and trim the deficit to 23-21 with 12:50 left in the game.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender
Twins sisters diagnosed with breast cancer
Twin sisters receive breast cancer diagnoses months apart
Flags to be flown at half-staff in Iowa Sunday for fallen firefighters
Firefighters and other emergency responders work to put out a fire at a mixed-use building in...
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
Christopher Prichard.
Man sought as person of interest in connection to alleged Bellevue murder

Latest News

Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls, talks about the future of the UNI Dome
Kurt Warner returns to Cedar Falls, talks about the future of the UNI Dome
Alex Allen finding his groove among the Panther's offense
Alex Allen finding his groove among the Panther’s offense
Theo Day leads Northern Iowa over Indiana State 20-14
Theo Day leads Northern Iowa over Indiana State 20-14
University of Northern Iowa Panthers football helmet.
Northern Iowa pulls away in 2nd, beats W. Illinois 52-17