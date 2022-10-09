17 residents displaced after Coralville fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire in Coralville has left 17 people without a home. Crews worked on putting out the fire for hours.

A TV9 crew took this video. You can see the fire on the roof. The building is in the 300 block of Second Street.

Businesses including A-One Uniforms, Quality Care Lawn, and Taxes Plus are also in the building. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are on-scene.

One man who lives in the building, Todd Palmer, says he’s not worried about his belongings that are still inside.

”It’s just material things, you go through so many material things in your life. You’re always going to change material things, it’s just another thing.“ Palmer explained.

“Just losing everything, just the trauma, emotional trauma, just trying to meet them where they are and help them as best as we can.” Major Keith Graham with the Salvation Army said.

Officials haven’t released the cause of the fire.

