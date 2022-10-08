Show You Care
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Chuck Grassley
Chuck Grassley
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats had high hopes earlier in the campaign season of unseating seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, but they seem to be fading. When Michael Franken won the June primary, those hopes were growing. The retired Navy admiral beat a better-known former congresswoman by winning in conservative areas and taking moderate stands on issues that Democrats believed could make inroads against the 89-year-old Grassley.

But last month, a police report was released alleging Franken kissed a former campaign aide without permission. Franken’s campaign has denied the claim and the police called it unfounded. Still, the matter seems to have damaged Franken’s prospects as Iowa Democrats try to reverse a decadeslong slide.

