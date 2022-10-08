A delicious soup recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares her favorite soup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
5 Ingredient White Chicken Chili
- Only five ingredients, could get it down to four
- It freezes well
- Works well for people who say they don’t like soup
- You can even freeze in single serve portions
- A really easy meal
Ingredients
- Shredded Chicken
- Usually use rotisserie but you can use whatever left over you have.
- 2 cans of White Beans
- Drain and rinse
- Chicken Broth.
- Salsa Verde
- Cumin
- Only a little
- Here’s where you could use only 4 ingredients, if you have a really flavorful salsa you could potentially omit the cumin.
Directions
- Heat the soup up on either a stove top or in a slow cooker.
- Soup can be mixed together, stored, and heated up later.
Soup Toppings
- Tortilla or corn chips
- Whitney prefers the chips crushed
- Cheese
- Healthy fat
- Avocado
- Healthy fat
- Squirt of lime
- Good bread
