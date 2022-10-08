Show You Care
A delicious soup recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares her favorite soup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

5 Ingredient White Chicken Chili

  • Only five ingredients, could get it down to four
  • It freezes well
  • Works well for people who say they don’t like soup
  • This soup also freezes really well and can be meal prepped in advance
  • You can even freeze in single serve portions
  • A really easy meal

Ingredients

  • Shredded Chicken
    • Usually use rotisserie but you can use whatever left over you have.
  • 2 cans of White Beans
    • Drain and rinse
  • Chicken Broth.
  • Salsa Verde
  • Cumin
    • Only a little
    • Here’s where you could use only 4 ingredients, if you have a really flavorful salsa you could potentially omit the cumin.

Directions

  1. Heat the soup up on either a stove top or in a slow cooker.
    1. Soup can be mixed together, stored, and heated up later.

Soup Toppings

  • Tortilla or corn chips
    • Whitney prefers the chips crushed
  • Cheese
    • Healthy fat
  • Avocado
    • Healthy fat
  • Squirt of lime
  • Good bread

