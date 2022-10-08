Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A crisp start to the weekend

A crisp start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold morning across Eastern Iowa with most of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s and a clear sky. We’ll enjoy a crisp fall day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Lows tonight will only be slightly warmer than last night in the upper 30s with a mostly clear sky.

It will be a chilly morning as you head out the door for church and errands on Sunday. However, Sunday afternoon will be much warmer than Saturday afternoon with highs rising into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll continue to have highs in the 60s and 70s for the next several days with a chance for rain returning on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins sisters diagnosed with breast cancer
Twin sisters receive breast cancer diagnoses months apart
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender
Flags to be flown at half-staff in Iowa Sunday for fallen firefighters
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Freezing Cold
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Freeze warning issued for tonight, nice fall weekend ahead
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, October 7th, 2022