A crisp start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold morning across Eastern Iowa with most of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s and a clear sky. We’ll enjoy a crisp fall day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Lows tonight will only be slightly warmer than last night in the upper 30s with a mostly clear sky.

It will be a chilly morning as you head out the door for church and errands on Sunday. However, Sunday afternoon will be much warmer than Saturday afternoon with highs rising into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll continue to have highs in the 60s and 70s for the next several days with a chance for rain returning on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.