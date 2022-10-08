Show You Care
Covered bridge festival in Winterset marks first event since deadly tornado

Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge...
Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reported.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) -Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reported. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year’s festival.

“It’s huge,” said Dean Hamlin, visiting from Texas. Hamlin calls it a win for everyone.

Organizers agree, telling KCCI that a vendor from last year did not survive the tornado.

They are hopeful that people who gather this year will not forget the lives lost and the devastation the tornado left behind.

“To be able to come together as a community and grieve and honor those victims. And let those families know they are not forgotten seven months later. Is extremely important to us,” said Amara Huffine, executive director of Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The Madison County Covered Bridge Festival is Saturday and Sunday.

Activities in and around the Winterset town square started Saturday at 9 a.m.

