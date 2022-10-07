Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two men were sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after distributing large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl.

A wiretap investigation shows that in 2021 31-year-old Jerry Banghart and 27-year-old Thomas May were identified as tap callers to a heroin distributor in Cedar Rapids named Brian Dennis.

Court documents say Banghart obtained over 50 grams of heroin from Dennis including nearly 10.5 grams of a mixture containing heroin, fentanyl, and synthetic opioids acetyl fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl and metonitazene at one time, which Banghart then distributed to another member of the conspiracy.

May was arrested after meeting with Dennis and being found in possession of 7.39 grams of a substance containing heroin, fentanyl, and synthetic opioids acetyl fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, and metonitazene.

Banghart was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment. May was sentenced to 31 months imprisonment. Both must serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison sentence.

