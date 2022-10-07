Tipton students run their own coffee shop as part of unique curriculum

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Inside Tipton High School is a student-run coffee shop that doubles as a different type of classroom.

It’s a product of math skills, event planning, and of course food preparation and service. It’s Tipton’s Tiger Coffee House, an in-school business, open just on Friday mornings, with students running the shop.

“In the kitchen I work in coffee kitchen, make all of the coffee drinks. Then in the actual classroom I am event planning, so I plan events like when we have teacher conferences and we cater for them,” said Senior, Olivia Fonteyne.

It started out as a club, and in 2019, turned into part of their curriculum.

While Olivia helps with public relations Monday through Thursday, other students, like Rylee Batzkiel crunches the numbers.

“My favorite thing to do, it’s kind of weird, is price analysis. I don’t know why, I mean I like math but not usually in that kind of way and price analysis is just kind of calming,” said Batzkiel.

Behind the scenes, Family and Consumer Science Teacher Michelle Allison oversees operations. But she says most days she comes in and the students already have everything taken care of.

“They’re bringing in the things they already know and already practice in their other clubs, in their jobs, things they do for their families,” said Michelle. “So we’re leaning into their strengths that they already have and challenging them to practice things they’re not so good at in different ways.”

For some students, this is a fun way to learn more about what it takes to run a business. For others, it’s an opportunity to gain skills that will be crucial to their future.

“It makes me feel good about myself knowing that I can do this,” said Fonteyne. “I can work with my peers, we can practically run a business by ourselves and we’re all teenagers so I think that’s a really cool thing.”

A business not just open to students, but for anyone in the community to come and support.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.