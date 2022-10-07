Supply chain issues exist in HVAC equipment as wait times become longer in winter months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Supply chain issues, along with an increase in demand during the winter months, can create a delay in repairs for heating systems.

A freeze warning is coming for eastern Iowa on Friday night, with temperatures dipping into the 20′s in some places overnight. It’s one of the first freeze warnings this 2022-2023 winter season.

Two different heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (commonly called HVAC) Contractors recommended people turn on their heating systems this weekend. They said this allows homeowners to ensure it works properly before it becomes colder.

Mitch LeMaster, who is a technician for Master Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling, said older homes are most likely to have issues because newer homes are better insulated and have new equipment. He said, regardless, people should still check because if it gets cold, you’ll wait to get somebody.

“There are times where we’ll get hundreds of calls,” LeMaster said. “As a crew of six technicians, it’s hard to keep up.”

Steve Hiatt, who answers phone calls for Lins Heating and Air Conditioning, said it seems like the phone rings every minute when it gets extremely cold or hot. He said the amount of calls result in a waitlist.

“It’s very, very hectic,” he said. “I mean, I’ve had the point where I’ve been on the phone, phones ringing and it goes to voicemail and there are three voicemails I gotta catch up to.”

