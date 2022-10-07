New online guide helps point families of those with disabilities to resources.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Families who have a loved one diagnosed with a disability now have a single place they can go for a wide variety of resources. It’s called the Family Resource Guide and it was created to fill a void. Often times families can be navigating caring for someone with special needs for the very first time.

The online guide answers questions from pre-diagnosis of a disability to end stages of life.

“Families are doing the best they can and they just don’t maybe know what’s even out there,” said Cherri Lock, board member at The Arc.

By day Lock works as a paraeducator and visual interpreter in the Cedar Rapids Community School District. She works directly with students who have disabilities. Lock says a lot of times families won’t know of every resource available to them, and signing up for waiver services comes with a waiting list.

“The disability waiver that I’m familiar with with the students, I know of a student in my classroom right now that has been waiting 3 years,” Lock explained.

It’s why she’s happy to see the launch of the Family Resource Guide, an online guide that can help point families to resources when caring for someone with a disability. It covers everything from how to apply for waiver services, to education, and places to find housing.

It took Kristen Krambeer from The Arc a year to put together the cumulative lists.

“It took me a year to put this guide together and imagine if it was a family trying to get the resources that they need,” said Krambeer, Advocacy Program Coordinator at The Arc.

She saw a need for families to be able to go to one place for guidance to navigate what often times is brand new.

“We are reaching those families that are in middle school and in high school and they’re coming to us and saying I don’t have the resources that I need and it’s because no one has really had the conversation with them,” Krambeer explained.

She plans to share the guide with area physicians to share with their patients, and employers to share with their staff.

“It’s a resource that’s a living document, it’s going to continued to be edited and updated,” said Krambeer.

The guide aims to give families a grasp on things that can be stressful to manage.

“By having the resource guide you can go and look at these things when you’re ready it’s like okay now I really think I need to focus on this and you can do a little bit at a time and you can keep going back,” Lock said.

You can view the guide here.

