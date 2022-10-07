Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights

More than 420 events are planned in all 50 states.
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Saturday October 8th, one month before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states. Gray Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman speaks to Rachel Carmona, the Executive Director of the Women’s March about the events.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins sisters diagnosed with breast cancer
Twin sisters receive breast cancer diagnoses months apart
Danaesha Martin, of Waterloo, will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his...
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
Dubuque Police are asking for help in identifying these suspects
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life...
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3,...
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in liberated zones
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after outrage