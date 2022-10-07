Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Linn County non-profits receive a combined $2.1 million donation from philanthropists

Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.(Linn County)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven Linn County-based non-profit organizations will receive a large sum in funding from a Cedar Rapids couple.

Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over a three-year period to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.

“With our country on the edge of recession, we know people will be needing more and more services to help them through the downturn. The organizations we chose have a pulse on the community and provide services to those who need it most,” Mike Cambridge said. “It’s our hope that this donation will encourage others who have the means to step up during this upcoming recession. Our community needs us.”

The couple have been strong community supporters for many decades. Mike Cambridge started his career in Cedar Rapids in 1963, and In 1979 the Cambridge’s opened a staffing business which they ran for 35 years, before retiring in 2014.

“Our business blessed us more than we could have imagined, and we firmly believe in giving back,” added Jo Cambridge. “We believe that we came into this world with nothing, and we’ll leave with nothing.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins sisters diagnosed with breast cancer
Twin sisters receive breast cancer diagnoses months apart
Danaesha Martin, of Waterloo, will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his...
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
Dubuque Police are asking for help in identifying these suspects
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life...
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001

Latest News

Herbert Hoover museum receives $5 million in funding through Destination Iowa
Iowa City Animal Services investigating dog bite
Master Gardner Deb Walser joins us to talk about what to do with plants now that temperatures...
Master Gardener on which plants to bring in as temperatures drop
Brianna Montross with Iowa State University and Outreach talks about seasonal fruits to work...
Seasonal fruits and how to prepare them