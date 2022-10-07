Linn County non-profits receive a combined $2.1 million donation from philanthropists

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven Linn County-based non-profit organizations will receive a large sum in funding from a Cedar Rapids couple.

Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over a three-year period to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.

“With our country on the edge of recession, we know people will be needing more and more services to help them through the downturn. The organizations we chose have a pulse on the community and provide services to those who need it most,” Mike Cambridge said. “It’s our hope that this donation will encourage others who have the means to step up during this upcoming recession. Our community needs us.”

The couple have been strong community supporters for many decades. Mike Cambridge started his career in Cedar Rapids in 1963, and In 1979 the Cambridge’s opened a staffing business which they ran for 35 years, before retiring in 2014.

“Our business blessed us more than we could have imagined, and we firmly believe in giving back,” added Jo Cambridge. “We believe that we came into this world with nothing, and we’ll leave with nothing.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.