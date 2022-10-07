Show You Care
Iowa State University to celebrate Jack Trice’s legacy

Iowa State University is planning to celebrate one of its most notable alums throughout next year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University is planning to celebrate one of its most notable alumni throughout next year.

It will be 100 years since Jack Trice sustained major injuries during a football game and died at the age of 21.

Trice was the University’s first African American athlete. He is already the namesake for the football stadium.

It is the only stadium at a major U.S. football school that is named after a Black man.

The campus plans to commemorate Trice’s life both on and off the field.

A section of street north of Jack Trice Stadium will be renamed Jack Trice Way to commemorate his legacy.

There are plans for a new art installation as well as a museum exhibit and a lecture series about his life.

The Cyclones will also wear throwback uniforms for one of their home games.

