Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for killing stepson

Thomas Knapp
Thomas Knapp(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Merrill, Iowa received his prison sentence Friday after being convicted of killing his stepson.

Back in September, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of first-degree murder willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of domestic abuse assault. And on Oct. 7, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In Iowa, first-degree murder has an automatic penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Knapp also received a total of 17 years in prison for his four other charges. All these sentences will be served concurrently.

Prosecutors say in May 2020 Knapp fatally shot his stepson, 51-year-old Kevin Juzek. During the trial, it was stated that Knapp struck his wife, Darlene, in the moments leading up to the shooting. Darlene was Kevin Juzek’s mother.

Prosecutors also claimed Juzek gave his mother time to escape. But Knapp’s defense attorney admitted he shot Juzek through the bedroom door, and once more out in the living.

Knapp had undergone evaluation twice to determine his competency to stand trial before the court determined the proceedings could continue.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins sisters diagnosed with breast cancer
Twin sisters receive breast cancer diagnoses months apart
Danaesha Martin, of Waterloo, will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his...
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
Dubuque Police are asking for help in identifying these suspects
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen
Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life...
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001

Latest News

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County non-profits receive a combined $2.1 million donation from philanthropists
Herbert Hoover museum receives $5 million in funding through Destination Iowa
Iowa City Animal Services investigating dog bite