Iowa City Animal Services investigating dog bite

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Service said it is investigating a report of a dog bite, and is asking for help finding the owner of the dog.

In a press release, Animal Services said a person reported being bitten by the dog at the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The person described the dog as a medium-sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple described to be in their early 30′s.

Animal Services said it is trying to locate the owner of the dog for information regarding its rabies vaccination history.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact Iowa City Animal Services at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Animal Services recommends anyone that gets bitten by a dog should ask the owner if the dog is current on its rabies vaccination. It also recommends cleaning the bite with soap and water, seeking medical attention, and filing a bite report to Animal Services or the Iowa City Police Department.

