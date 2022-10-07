Herbert Hoover museum receives $5 million in funding through Destination Iowa

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch was awarded $5 million in grants to help cover the cost of overhauling the museum.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Friday, saying the project will add 2,250 square feet of updated and interactive displays at the museum.

“The redesign and renovation will modernize the visitor experience, taking guests on a journey of learning about Iowa’s only U.S. president and his wife, First Lady Lou Henry Hoover,” Gov. Reynolds’ office wrote in a press release.

The state said the grant funding will help cover 25 percent of the total cost for the project, which is $20,309,426.

The funding announced on Friday is part of $14.1 million in grant funding going toward projects through Destination Iowa.

Other projects that also received funding include:

$4 million going to the Webster County Conservation Board and the City of Fort Dodge for the Central River District Park and Discovery Center.

$4.5 million going to Mason City and Cerro Gordo County for several projects that will make the area a biking and mountain biking destination.

$600K to Cinema Paradiso, LLC to transform an unoccupied Davenport structure into a two-screen movie theater called The Last Picture House.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority began accepting applications for Destination Iowa grant funding on May 9 and will continue to do so through Dec. 31.

The Destination Iowa Program is intended to fund quality of life improvements to Iowa communities that will also help attract visitors and new residents.

