Hempstead’s Gehl and City High’s Washburn each finish first in MVC Super Meet

By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a crowded scene at Seminole Valley when Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn and Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl beat the course records.

The Little Hawk won with a time of 14:48. Miles Wilson came in second.

“It was good, fast course. I knew I was going to run fast,” said Washburn. “That’s impressive. I am happy about that,” he said about the course record.

Gehl finished just ahead of her teammate Keelee Leitzen clocking in with a time of 18:03.

“We are strong. We showed that today,” Gehl said. “We still got some work to do but very promising.”

She finished alongside three other Mustangs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

