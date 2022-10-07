Flags to be flown at half-staff in Iowa Sunday for fallen firefighters

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The service honors the firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.

“The firefighters we remember today proved so dedicated to saving the lives of others that they didn’t hesitate to lay down their own,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “We will never forget their remarkable sacrifice, nor that of their families. As we honor them by lowering our flags, we also thank all firefighters who protect our communities by responding to the most dangerous situations with bravery, coolness, and skill.”

Flags will be at half-staff at the State Capitol Building and at all public buildings across the state. Businesses, schools and residents are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff as well.

