Dubuque bank donates $10K to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, accepts donations

The number of people killed due to Hurricane Ian through the southeastern U.S. is now in triple digits.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Premier Bank in Dubuque has donated $10,000 to relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, and it’s also collecting additional donations at its three Dubuque branches.

In a post on its website, Premier Bank staff said they teamed up with the American Red Cross of Northeast Iowa.

CNN reports as many as 131 people have died due to the hurricane, with the majority of the deaths happening in Florida, and several deaths happening in North Carolina.

In Florida, crews say they’ve searched more than 90,000 buildings for survivors.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power as the recovery efforts continue more than a week after the hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm.

People can donate to help with the relief efforts through the American Red Cross’ website here.

Premier Bank said it is also accepting donations at its three Dubuque locations, at 2625 NW Arterial Road, 1975 JFK Road, and at the corner of 9th and Iowa Streets.

