Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike who is believed to have been abducted by...
An Amber Alert was issued for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike who is believed to have been abducted by her noncustodial mother, 31-year-old Sylvia Norman.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Stephanie Frazier and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl from Livingston, Texas.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike, KTRE reported. She was last seen on Oct. 6.

Sonni is described to have brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who authorities believe has taken the child and fled.

Norman, 31, is said to have brown hair and blue eye. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. She has tattoos on her back and her left arm.

Law officials believe the baby is in immediate danger, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about Sonni’s abduction is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does...
The mother is Sylvia Norman, and is believed to have absconded with the baby, though she does not have legal custody of her.(TEXAS DPS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins sisters diagnosed with breast cancer
Twin sisters receive breast cancer diagnoses months apart
Danaesha Martin, of Waterloo, will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his...
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
Dubuque Police are asking for help in identifying these suspects
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
Hurricane Ian
Cedar Rapids man who snowbirds in Florida collecting donations
Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life...
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001

Latest News

FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises
Authorities are investigating after a man fell from a top tier to a lower tier Saturday at Jack...
Iowa State University to celebrate Jack Trice’s legacy
Iowa State University is planning to celebrate one of its most notable alums throughout next...
Iowa State University celebrating legacy of Jack Trice
The Linn County sheriffs office is warning the public about scams that use the names of their...
Linn County Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using employee names