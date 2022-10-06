Show You Care
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death

A Waterloo woman will spend up to ten years in prison for luring her cousin to his death.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death.

Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder.

She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.

Birden is one of two men who shot Shavondes Martin in 2018.

Prosecutors said it was in retaliation for a drive-by shooting, which killed Birden’s brother in 2016. Shavondes was acquitted in the shooting.

That’s when Birden had Danaesha bring her cousin to her apartment complex on South Street.

Shavondes was later shot and killed in an alley behind Danaesha’s apartment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

