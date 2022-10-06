Two teens charged with Decorah church burglary

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 31st, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary that took place at the Stone Ridge Community Church.

Following an investigation, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office assisted Decorah Police with a search warrant in the 300 block of W. Water Street on October 4th, 2022. Officials found stolen items from the church while executing the warrant.

18-year-old Caleb Peel and 19-year-old Teagen Raatz were arrested on multiple charges following the search of the residence. They each face additional charges of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Theft in the Second Degree.

