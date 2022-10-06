Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

This interactive map shows the country’s favorite Halloween candy by state

The verdict is out! This year's most popular Halloween candy is Reese's Cups.
The verdict is out! This year's most popular Halloween candy is Reese's Cups.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is right around the corner, and ahead of that sugar-filled holiday, candystore.com is out with an interactive map of all 50 states’ favorite Halloween candies.

In Texas, the favorites were Starburst, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Sour Patch Kids.

Californians favored Reese’s cups, M&Ms and Skittles.

You can scroll over the map at candystore.com to find the favorite candy in your state.

Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese’s cups, followed by Skittles in second place and M&Ms taking third.

Starburst and Hot Tamales rounded out the top five, followed by Sour Patch Kids, Hershey’s Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops and Candy Corn.

Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile the list.

The National Retail Federation estimates U.S. consumers will shell out about $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized.
Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
House explodes in Wapello County
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
Justin Rapier
Highland High School teacher sentenced to two years in prison for sexual exploitation

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russia strikes apartments in Ukraine; refugees detained at border
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
LIVE: Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead