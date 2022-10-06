Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen

A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend. (Source: WLS/@HORRORPROPS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) - Things just got stranger for an Illinois neighborhood.

A controversial “Stranger Things”-themed Halloween display in front of a Plainfield home is reopening this weekend.

The family got the OK from officials after a neighbor voiced concerns.

“I didn’t want them to take it down. So I’m happy they didn’t,” fan Tyler Matula said.

Dave Appel said the seasonal setup dreamed up by his family will return to their front yard Saturday after he spoke with city officials about the display following complaints by a lone neighbor about the increased foot and vehicle traffic.

“The conversation looked like I had fans in City Hall,” said Dave Appel, the display co-creator. “It was very much, ‘We love what you are doing. Thank you so much for helping the community and doing something good for the community.’”

Joliet police officials said they are monitoring the situation and said the display, which is on private property, is not violating any ordinances or permits.

“I would encourage the public to if they do travel there to be mindful where they park, make sure they are parking legally. Also to be respectful of the property of others,” said Sgt. Dwayne English of Joliet Police Department.

The “Stranger Things” display replicates a scene from the popular Netflix show and features a lifelike mannequin dressed as the character Max Mayfield appearing to hover in mid-air.

Appel said the prop was temporarily removed because of weather but will return soon.

“It’s really cool. When I first saw, it I was very surprised. I was like, ‘How is that up there?’” fan Ellie Mack said.

While the fuss may have tainted the effort, most here said they hope the wonder that is Halloween will still be fun.

“We hope the neighbors are happy and we don’t want to burn any bridges with them,” Appel said. “We just want them to be able to enjoy it with us.”

The full display will be up Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. During the week, the lights and sounds will be turned off.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized.
Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
House explodes in Wapello County
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance

Latest News

A baby, her parents and her uncle were all found dead in an orchard Wednesday after being...
Sheriff: Kidnapped family all found dead
CandyStore.com put together a list of the top Halloween candies across the country.
Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy revealed
Schultz said on Sept. 25, two women approached Schmidt and asked for money.
Man with Down syndrome robbed while at work
A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia