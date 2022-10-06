Some early fog, cold front arrives this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog early this morning on the way to school and work. We are watching a cold front making steady progress our way and there’s a good chance we’ll hit our highs around lunchtime. This afternoon, clouds will build, wind will pick up and the temperatures will slowly fall. Look for lows tonight into the 30s. Tomorrow, highs will stay in the 50s with a hard freeze likely tomorrow night as lows fall to the mid-upper 20s. Our weekend looks good overall with highs into the lower 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

