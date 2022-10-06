Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Scientists discover new set of blood types

A new set of blood types have been discovered.
A new set of blood types have been discovered.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists said it is important for everyone to know their blood type in case of a life-threatening event that results in a need for a blood transfusion.

Now, they have discovered a new group of blood types that you may need to be aware of in rare occasions.

The new group is called the Er blood group.

According to a study in the journal “Blood,” there are now a total of five Er antigens in this group based on genetic variations.

The blood type can cause immune cells to attack mismatched cells, which has happened in other cases where blood types are incompatible.

The Er antigen was discovered years ago, but the study is the first to describe the different mutations of the antigen.

Experts said that while it may be rare, it could be important for physicians and nurses to pay attention to if they are having trouble diagnosing their patient.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized.
Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
House explodes in Wapello County
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance

Latest News

Police in central California say a family, including a baby girl, that was kidnapped at...
California family kidnapped at gunpoint found dead
Toyota Motor Corp. said that if the hub bolts attaching the wheels to the cars became loose,...
Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
Ingredion union workers from Cedar Rapids say they're taking their message to the company's...
Union workers from Cedar Rapids picket at Ingredion's headquarters
Investigators said Eric Weinberg lured women to photo shoots, and there could be more victims.
'Scrubs' producer charged with sexual assaults