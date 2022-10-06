Linn County Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using employee names

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of scammers using the actual names of Sheriff’s Office employees and advising the victims that they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant issued for their arrest.

Victims are then told they can take care of the warrant by submitting a payment through Bitcoin or a similar cryptocurrency kiosk. They are then told to come directly to the Sheriff’s Office after they have deposited the money in an effort to make the scam appear to be legitimate.

Officials are reminding the public that a law enforcement agency will never request payment for a citation or warrant through these types of kiosks. They will never ask people to purchase gift cards either.

Anyone receiving these calls is reminded to just hang up. If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

