Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Linn County Board of Supervisors awards $150K in grants to 4 nonprofits

Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.(Linn County)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded $150,000 in grants to four nonprofit organizations.

County officials said the grants come from the county’s Legacy and Community Attraction fund, and the recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process.

  • The African American Museum - $25,000
  • The History Center - $50,000
  • Indian Creek Nature Center - $25,000
  • The Linn County Fair Association - $50,000

The county’s Legacy and Community Attraction Fund was established to foster and support new and diverse community events and organizations..

County officials said the grant program is intended to provide a larger award to a few organizations to make a more substantial impact, as opposed to providing a smaller award to a larger number of organizations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized.
Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
House explodes in Wapello County
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
Justin Rapier
Highland High School teacher sentenced to two years in prison for sexual exploitation

Latest News

Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare...
Mass shooting at Thailand childcare center is country's deadliest
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa saves 19 cats, kittens from feces-filled apartment
In Iowa City, leaf vacuuming will begin on Oct. 17.
Iowa City’s Leaf Vacuum Program begins Oct. 17
Danaesha Martin, of Waterloo, will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his...
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death