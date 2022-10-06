Linn County Board of Supervisors awards $150K in grants to 4 nonprofits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded $150,000 in grants to four nonprofit organizations.

County officials said the grants come from the county’s Legacy and Community Attraction fund, and the recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process.

The African American Museum - $25,000

The History Center - $50,000

Indian Creek Nature Center - $25,000

The Linn County Fair Association - $50,000

The county’s Legacy and Community Attraction Fund was established to foster and support new and diverse community events and organizations..

County officials said the grant program is intended to provide a larger award to a few organizations to make a more substantial impact, as opposed to providing a smaller award to a larger number of organizations.

