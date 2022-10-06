Show You Care
Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy revealed

We're getting a look at the most popular candies this year by state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For a second year in a row, the most popular Halloween candy in Iowa is M&M’s.

That’s according to the website candystore.com, that put together an interactive map showing the top three most popular candies for Halloween in each state.

Nationwide, the most popular candy was Reese’s cups, followed by Skittles and M&M’s.

In Iowa, the top three are M&M’s, Reese’s Cups and Hershey’s Mini Bars

Candystore.com used 15 years of candy sales data to compile the list.

The National Retail Federation reports total Halloween spending, which includes candy, costumes and decorations, is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, which would exceed the record set last year with $10.1 billion. It also reports candy sales alone are expected to reach $3.1 billion, which would be a new all-time high.

Candystore.com put together a list of the top 10 most popular Halloween candies across the country.(CandyStore.com)

