Iowa City’s Leaf Vacuum Program begins Oct. 17

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s fall, and that means it’s almost time to prepare leaf piles for city vacuum programs.

In Iowa City, leaf vacuuming will begin on Oct. 17.

City leaders released a map on the city’s website that includes the numbered zones and which order the vacuuming will take.

The city released the following tips to make the process go more smoothly:

Scheduling

The Leaf Vacuum Program will begin Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Zones #3 & #4, and will proceed in numerical order, moving to Zone #5 after Zone #4 is completed. The process will repeat until the program ends on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

To see schedules indicating where crews will work over a five-day period, visit icgov.org/leafvacuum , subscribe for daily e-mail updates at www.icgov.org/e-subscriptions , follow the City on Nextdoor for daily updates, or follow the City on Facebook and Twitter for weekly updates.

If you do not have direct access to the internet, call 319-356-5181 for information.

Preparing your leaf piles

Rake leaves into a pile on the City right-of-way in front of your house between the sidewalk and the street curb.

Your leaf pile should be placed no further than five feet back from the curb, as the vacuum hose will not reach beyond that length.

No sticks, brush, garden refuse, or other waste – only leaves.

The minimum size for one pile should be the equivalent of one yard-waste bag.

Do not rake leaves into the street, as they may be washed into the storm sewer, and can cause flooding.

Do not pile leaves around mailboxes and signposts; instead place the pile in an open area.

Parking problems

Cars parked on the street slow down leaf pick-up. In areas where on-street parking is heavy, “No Parking” signs will be posted while leaf crews are in the area.

If you live on a street where there is heavy parking and you wish to have “No Parking” signs placed, you may contact the Streets Division at 319-356-5181 for review and consideration.

On streets where calendar parking is enforced, leaf vacuuming will occur on the side of the street without parking.

Be considerate when parking on the street and avoid parking near leaf piles on pick-up days.

Some final reminders

Leaf crews will not go back for missed piles of leaves.

Despite all advance preparation, equipment breakdowns, heavy rain, and snow can slow or end the program early.

Do not wait to rake. An early winter requires equipment and crews to be moved to snow removal operations.

Paper yard waste bags or City issued organics carts can be used in addition to the Leaf Vacuum Program and will be collected on your regular curbside service day through January.

Residents can haul their leaves, free of charge, to the Landfill at 3900 Hebl Ave.

City leaders said people with questions can call the Streets Division office at 319-356-5181.

