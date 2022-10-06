Show You Care
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns

The MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center campus is seen, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Diverted ambulances. Cancer treatment delayed. Electronic health records offline. These are just some of ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on the major nonprofit health system that disrupted operations throughout the U.S. Meanwhile, The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, and forced the diversion of five ambulances from the emergency department of the city's Mercy One Medical Center to other medical facilities. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Diverted ambulances, cancer treatment delayed and electronic health records offline are just some of the ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on a major nonprofit health system that disrupted operations throughout the U.S.

While CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an “IT security issue” earlier this week, the company has remained mum when pressed for more details about the scope of the attack.

Despite the lingering questions, the incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding ransomware attacks on healthcare systems with patient care at stake.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst with cybersecurity provider Emsisoft, said the incident could be “the most significant attack on the healthcare sector to date” if all CommonSpirit hospitals and other facilities were affected.

