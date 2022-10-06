Show You Care
Hiawatha man arrested for threatening election officials

FBI seal(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man was arrested on Thursday for sending a threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona, and for sending a threatening communication to an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.

According to court documents, 64-year-old Mark Rissi allegedly left the following voicemail for an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors back in September 2021:

“Hello Mr. [VICTIM], I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair. I really appreciate that. When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of [expletive]. You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you.”

Rissi left another voicemail for an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney General in December 2021:

“I’m a victim of a crime. My family is a victim of a crime. My extended family is a victim of a crime. That crime was the theft of the 2020 election. The election that was fraudulent across the state of Arizona, that [VICTIM] knows was fraudulent, that [VICTIM] has images of the conspirators deleting election fraud data from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors computer system. Do your job, [VICTIM], or you will hang with those [expletive] in the end. We will see to it. Torches and pitchforks. That’s your future, [expletive]. Do your job.”

Rissi is charged with two counts of making a threatening interstate communication and one count of making a threatening telephone call.

If convicted, Rissi faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison for each count of making a threatening interstate communication and up to two years in prison for making a threatening telephone call.

To report suspected threats or violent acts, contact your local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator. Contact information for every FBI field office may be found here: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/.

