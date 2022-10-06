Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds appoints new Deputy General for the Iowa Air National Guard

Col. Mark Muckey has been appointed Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard by...
Col. Mark Muckey has been appointed Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard by Governor Kim Reynolds. Muckey will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.(United States Air Force)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard.

Muckey is a Sioux City native and was selected for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities that he’s demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.

“Like the Iowa National Guard itself, Colonel Muckey has proven ‘always ready’ to protect and serve,” said Gov. Reynolds. For almost forty years, he has served our nation with distinction all over the world, and his highly decorated military resume speaks to the courage and skill he brings to every deployment. I want to congratulate Colonel Muckey for his coming promotion to Brigadier General and thank him for once again answering the call.”

Muckey is a command pilot with over 4,000 flying hours. He joined the military in 1984 through the Academy of Military Science, has a bachelor’s from the University of Oklahoma State, and is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College. He has served in numerous deployments including Operation Joint Forge, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Most recently, Muckey has served as the commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

Col. Muckey will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General with this appointment.

He replaces Brigadier General Shawn Ford who retired in early August.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

