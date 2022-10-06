Frosty Conditions Moving In

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air continues to move in. Our winds tonight continue from the north. This helps continue our temperature fall overnight with lows tonight in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost is certainly possible in some locations. The coldest night will be Friday night into Saturday morning. A hard freeze is possible as lows dip into the 20s effectively ending the growing season. Look for seasonal weather to return on Sunday as the high rebounds to 70. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.