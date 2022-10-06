Fran McCaffery’s development of talent has Iowa players confident “offense won’t be a problem”

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Not a lot of five-star recruits come to Iowa City, yet All-Americans seem to leave it.

“Our guys, they’re good people they accept the roles we define for them and they go out and excel and they continue to get better,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

The formula for McCaffery has allowed him to develop players in the short and long term.

“The most important thing is develop their confidence, okay, be honest with them,” McCaffery said. “We let you play through your mistakes we help you develop.”

McCaffery has coached four Associated Press All-Americans, Jarrod Uthoff, Peter Jok, Luka Garza and Keegan Murray.

“Not a lot of screaming and yelling (in practice), ‘tearing you down, putting you back together’ that old school philosophy I don’t believe in that,” McCaffery said. “I want to build confidence I want you to feel really good about yourself cause that’s the only way you’re gonna go out and make plays.”

Every year it seems the development pays off. It’s less of a question and more of an expectation nowadays. An elite offensive player leaves, one or more returners have to step up.

“Yeah offense won’t be a problem for this team,” said returning junior Kris Murray. “We’ve got guys who can knock down shots, can get to the basket, post up, we’ve got a lot of different options on offense.”

One of those options, in addition to Murray himself, will be Patrick McCaffery. The redshirt junior is Iowa’s leading returning scorer.

“Obviously there’s opportunity this year. There was last year and I took advantage of a lot of it and I’m excited to take another step forward,” said Patrick. “I think I can do some pretty cool things and I think that we can as a collective unit do a lot of really cool stuff.”

