Dyersville area students learn about manufacturing jobs near them

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The manufacturers in Dyersville have found a creative way to fight any potential labor shortages: show local students how important these positions are to serving the community, the state, and the country. During the tour of one business today, some students about why they might want to pursue this field of work.

It was a new experience for Beckman Catholic Senior, Jackson Oberbroeckling. As he followed along a tour of adjust pre-cast, or APC, he and his classmates learned something new about the creation of architectural panels every step of the way.

“We’re just seeing what they do and how they do it,” he told TV-9. “I didn’t realize they use the foam on the inside, I just thought they use solid concrete all the way through. It’s nice to see that they did that.”

For Thomas Thier, it’s opened his eyes to jobs he didn’t even know existed.

“Just the technology and everything that goes into concrete panel. Like I wouldn’t expect all that rebar and all that stuff they had in there, I wouldn’t expect any of that,” said Thier.

The opportunity to learn about what it takes to work at APC, and other places like it, is something current Project Manager Justin Allen wishes he had when he was in high school.

“I honestly did not know until I went to college. Then it just kind sparked for me; construction. And I found out about pre-cast a couple years ago and it interested me so I went and took that step,” said Allen.

The goal of this event, and Manufacturing Month as a whole, is to show the reality of modern manufacturing careers to the community. And to reassure young people that college isn’t the only option after high school.

“Right now that’s so important for these young high school students to come out here and understand what actually happens around these manufacturing facilities,” said Allen. “And hopefully one day they spark an interest and want to come out here and want to work for one of us.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.