Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a reported stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left at least one person dead.

Police said the incident began at about 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 on the Strip, near the Wynn Las Vegas, according to KVVU.

Six victims have been located at this time, according to police. One victim was reported dead, while the other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police reported they have a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized.
Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
House explodes in Wapello County
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
Justin Rapier
Highland High School teacher sentenced to two years in prison for sexual exploitation

Latest News

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36