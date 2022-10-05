Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.

Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene.

According to a media release, the initial investigation found that a maroon 2005 Buick Rendevous was driving north on Maysville Road when it lost control and veered into the east ditch.

The vehicle hit an embankment, which caused it to roll. The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle. According to the release, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was the only person in the vehicle, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

