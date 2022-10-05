Show You Care
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash

A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.(Source: MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.

Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene.

According to a media release, the initial investigation found that a maroon 2005 Buick Rendevous was driving north on Maysville Road when it lost control and veered into the east ditch.

The vehicle hit an embankment, which caused it to roll. The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle. According to the release, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was the only person in the vehicle, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

