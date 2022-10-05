Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball ranked #1 in Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media poll

Iowa players, from left, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Logan Cook and Monika...
Iowa players, from left, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Logan Cook and Monika Czinano huddle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Junior guard Caitlin Clark was voted Preseason Player of the Year, and the University of Iowa women’s basketball team was selected #1 in the Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media polls.

The Hawkeyes will return all five starters that tled the team to the Big Ten Tournament title and a share of the regular season Big Ten Championship last season.

Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark both earned All-Big Ten honors in both polls and were both unanimously selected by the coaches. Clark led the country in points per game (27.0), assists (8.0), final points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). Czinano led the nation in field-goal percentage (.679).

Coaches Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

Coaches Big Ten Preseason Rankings

  1. Iowa
  2. Indiana
  3. Ohio State
  4. Maryland
  5. Nebraska

Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team (Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS)

  • Gracie Berger, Gr., G, Indiana
  • Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana
  • CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa
  • Monika Czinano, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa
  • Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland
  • Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan
  • Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska
  • Taylor Mikesell, Sr., G, Ohio State
  • JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State
  • Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State

Media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

