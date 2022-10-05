Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball ranked #1 in Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media poll

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Junior guard Caitlin Clark was voted Preseason Player of the Year, and the University of Iowa women’s basketball team was selected #1 in the Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media polls.

The Hawkeyes will return all five starters that tled the team to the Big Ten Tournament title and a share of the regular season Big Ten Championship last season.

Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark both earned All-Big Ten honors in both polls and were both unanimously selected by the coaches. Clark led the country in points per game (27.0), assists (8.0), final points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). Czinano led the nation in field-goal percentage (.679).

Coaches Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

Coaches Big Ten Preseason Rankings

Iowa Indiana Ohio State Maryland Nebraska

Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team (Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS)

Gracie Berger, Gr., G, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Sr., F, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, Jr., G, Iowa

Monika Czinano, 5th-Yr., F/C, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Sr., G, Maryland

Leigha Brown, 5th-Yr., G, Michigan

Alexis Markowski, So., C/F, Nebraska

Taylor Mikesell, Sr., G, Ohio State

JACY SHELDON, Sr., G, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, Sr., G, Penn State

Media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Jr., G, Iowa

